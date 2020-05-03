The 27-year-old is now a father to a healthy daughter

Image Credit:

EXO’s Chen welcomed his first child with his wife at a hospital in Seoul’s Gangnam district on April 29.

His label SM Entertainment confirmed media reports, stating that the 27-year-old is now a father to a healthy daughter.

Chen — whose real name is Kim Jong-dae — is the first EXO member to wed and become a father.

Back in January, the K-Pop idol surprised fans when he announced his engagement to his non-celebrity girlfriend in a handwritten letter. Chen married in a closed-door ceremony with friends and family.

After the news broke of his upcoming marriage, EXO-Ls worldwide have voiced their support and congratulated the pair while some angry fans protested and demanded Chen’s withdrawal from the group.