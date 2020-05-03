EXO’s Chen welcomed his first child with his wife at a hospital in Seoul’s Gangnam district on April 29.
His label SM Entertainment confirmed media reports, stating that the 27-year-old is now a father to a healthy daughter.
Chen — whose real name is Kim Jong-dae — is the first EXO member to wed and become a father.
Back in January, the K-Pop idol surprised fans when he announced his engagement to his non-celebrity girlfriend in a handwritten letter. Chen married in a closed-door ceremony with friends and family.
After the news broke of his upcoming marriage, EXO-Ls worldwide have voiced their support and congratulated the pair while some angry fans protested and demanded Chen’s withdrawal from the group.
Despite those who strongly opposed his return, SM Entertainment has clarified that there will be no changes in members to the K-Pop band.