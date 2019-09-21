They will take to the stage at Gfair Korea 2019

K-Pop singer Eunki Hong and girl group FlaShe will perform on September 24 and 25 in Dubai.

Both artists will take to the stage for an hourlong performance at the Crowne Plaza Deira Hotel as part of the annual Gfair Korea 2019-Korean Sourcing Fair in Dubai, organised by the Gyeonggi Provincial Government in South Korea.

In addition to showcasing Korean brands, the third edition of the exhibition features a mini-K-Pop show for the first time.

Karishma Nair, an events manager at Zenith Events Dubai says it’s “owing to the highly trending Hallyu Wave popularity in the Middle East region”.

“In the past two editions, we noticed that visitors were interested in Korean products, culture and music and even knew most of the singers and bands from Seoul,” she tells Gulf News tabloid!. “Hence, we decided to incorporate the same in our expo this year since we represent the Gyeonggi Province as a whole — tourism included.”

Both K-Pop artists are revealed to be chosen by Seoul-based English-language television network Arirang TV. Their debut performances in the emirate will also be recorded for Arirang TV’s K-Pop music programme ‘Pops in Seoul’ though no broadcasting date has been revealed yet.

FlaShe got its start in the K-Pop landscape in 2012 with single ‘Drop It Pop It’. Aside from various line-up changes over the years, the group currently consists of Seryeong, Narae, Yaerin and Sujin. The four-member act’s last Korean comeback was with solo single album, ‘Talk’, on July 16 under PlayMusic Entertainment.

As for Eunki, he first garnered attention as a participant on Mnet’s popular survival show ‘Produce 101 Season 2’ in 2017. Following the show’s end, he debuted in project boy group Rainz under Kiss Entertainment for a year before disbanding in October 2018. He released his first single album ‘Blow’ after parting ways with his label this year.