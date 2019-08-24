BlackPink went gold in the United States with their smash-hit song, ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’.
Off their record-breaking 2018 EP ‘Square Up’, the fierce number earned an official gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on August 15 for surpassing half a million digital sales.
According to the RIAA, one digital download or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams is equivalent to one unit.
This historic achievement has made BlackPink the first K-Pop girl group to attain an RIAA gold certification and the second K-Pop act right after BTS. PSY was the first Korean artist to have music recognised by the RIAA for his smash hit ‘Gangnam Style’.
The powerful song well-known for its finger-shooting dance moves has gotten BlackPink their first ever win in the Choice Song: Group category at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, beating out other heavyweight contenders in the music industry.
Adding another achievement for a K-Pop group under their belt, BlackPink gained a remarkable feat by having the song’s music video hit 928 million views on YouTube as of this writing and is expected to reach the 1 billion view mark.
Formed under YG Entertainment and debuted in 2016, BlackPink is arguably one of the most popular K-Pop groups around, having released hits like ‘Whistle’, ‘Boombayah’, ‘Kill This love’ and more.
The all-female quartet is signed with US label Interscope Records and made history as the first K-Pop girl group to play at Coachella. They are currently ranked second in the this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups conducted by the Korean Business Research Institute.
The K-Pop act is up in the ‘Best Group’ category at the 2019 MTV VMAs alongside BTS, 5 Seconds of Summer, The Backstreet Boys, The Jonas Brothers, CNCO, PRETTYMUCH, and Why Don’t We.
Following their 2019 world tour ‘In Your Area’, BlackPink will be holding two 2019 Private Stage [Chapter 1] shows in Seoul on September 21.