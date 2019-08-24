They become the first K-Pop girl group to attain an RIAA gold certification

BlackPink went gold in the United States with their smash-hit song, ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’.

Off their record-breaking 2018 EP ‘Square Up’, the fierce number earned an official gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on August 15 for surpassing half a million digital sales.

According to the RIAA, one digital download or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams is equivalent to one unit.

This historic achievement has made BlackPink the first K-Pop girl group to attain an RIAA gold certification and the second K-Pop act right after BTS. PSY was the first Korean artist to have music recognised by the RIAA for his smash hit ‘Gangnam Style’.

The powerful song well-known for its finger-shooting dance moves has gotten BlackPink their first ever win in the Choice Song: Group category at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, beating out other heavyweight contenders in the music industry.

Adding another achievement for a K-Pop group under their belt, BlackPink gained a remarkable feat by having the song’s music video hit 928 million views on YouTube as of this writing and is expected to reach the 1 billion view mark.

Formed under YG Entertainment and debuted in 2016, BlackPink is arguably one of the most popular K-Pop groups around, having released hits like ‘Whistle’, ‘Boombayah’, ‘Kill This love’ and more.

The all-female quartet is signed with US label Interscope Records and made history as the first K-Pop girl group to play at Coachella. They are currently ranked second in the this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups conducted by the Korean Business Research Institute.

The K-Pop act is up in the ‘Best Group’ category at the 2019 MTV VMAs alongside BTS, 5 Seconds of Summer, The Backstreet Boys, The Jonas Brothers, CNCO, PRETTYMUCH, and Why Don’t We.