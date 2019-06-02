Her classmate shared how Daye verbally and physically bullied her in sixth grade

Berry Good member Daye denies accusation of school bullying through personal statement.

The singer of the all-female K-Pop act has reportedly been accused of bullying her classmate in elementary school.

Revealed in an online community last Tuesday, the user shared how Daye verbally and physically bullied her in sixth grade because she was close with a boy the K-Pop artist liked. She additionally revealed that Daye bullied other classmates.

Though Daye and her agency denied the “completely false” rumours and stated they would take legal action, the anonymous alleged victim fired back and even spoke about it on popular Korean entertainment news program, ‘Entertainment Weekly’.

School bullying accusations by former classmates has hit three other Korean artists: Yoo Young-hyun (now former keyboardist of indie band Jannabi), Hyolyn (solo singer and ex-member of disbanded girl group Sistar) and Yoon Seo-bin (previous front-runner of popular idol competition show ‘Produce 101’).

The Berry Good member shared her side to the recent accusations in a lengthy personal statement online, denying the allegations made against her and mentioning she will pursue legal action if any further damage.

Signed under JTG Entertainment, Daye — whose real name is Kim Hyun Jung — joined as a member of girl group Berry Good in 2014.