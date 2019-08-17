These are latest new tunes and EPs you should add to your playlist

K-Pop artists and their agencies announce comebacks in advance or unexpectedly drop new music without any warning. To help you keep track of what’s been released last week, these are latest new tunes and EPs you should add to your K-Pop playlist:

1. The Rose – ‘Red’

The South Korean pop-rock band came back with their third single ‘Red’ last Tuesday. Celebrating freedom and youth, the title track is a vibrant summer anthem about wanting to be the colour red to stand out. Along with an instrumental version of ‘Red’ is English-language track ‘California’ that also fits the summer season.

2. Winner’s Jinu – ‘Jinu’s Heyday’

To the delight of fans, Jinu — whose real name is Kim Jin-woo — released his first solo single ‘Call Anytime’ featuring his bandmate Mino and debut single album titled ‘Jinu’s Heyday’. For his first solo musical work, local listeners took a liking to the lead track and the Japanese version as it was in the Top 10 on the UAE iTunes all-genre albums chart.

3. Raiden ft Irene – ‘The Only’

Red Velvet’s Irene teamed up with SM Entertainment’s newest DJ and producer Raiden on feel-good electropop song ‘The Only’. The singer’s vocals seamlessly complement the song’s upbeat and refreshing sonic style, making it a great track for a summer road trip.

4. Weki Meki – ‘Week End Lol’

The eight-member girl group Weki Meki made a summer comeback with second single repackage album, ‘Week End Lol’, fronted by title track, ‘Tiki Tika (99%)’. Much like the music video, the song is colourful, cheerful and bright and showcases the girls’ vocals with an infectious chorus “Tiki-taka little more” that’s hard to ignore.

5. ANS – ‘Wonderland’