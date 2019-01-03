Last year was a game-changing one for K-Pop in the UAE. Following a domestic growing interest in the Korean global phenomenon, Dubai rang in the new year with a new K-Pop act.
Rookie boy band Lucente is in town as the opening act for the all-girl group Momoland, making them the first K-Pop boy band to touch down and perform in the Emirates in 2019.
Ahead of the concert on January 4, the seven young men - U.Seong (leader, rapper), Z.Hoo (rapper), Kogun (vocal), Bao (rapper), Parkha (vocal), Hero (vocal), Taejun (rapper) - sat for a press conference at the Roxy Cinema City Walk, dressed in color-coordinated stylish attire.
They greeted media and young fans with a ‘marhaba’ (hello in Arabic) and shared their thoughts on their upcoming performance in Dubai and their Middle East debut.
“We feel very honoured to stand on this stage, so we’ll do our best. Thank you so much,” member Hero told Gulf News tabloid!
They also added that it’s their first trip since the start of the new year and they’re very happy that Dubai was their first stop.
During the brief press meet, the boys also shared their love for K-Pop sensations BTS and Big Bang and even member Bao didn’t hold back from showcasing his special dancing skills.
U.Seong revealed that Lucente will have a comeback soon and will go on tour in March. He also added that they would like to return to Dubai as a group and other countries.
The seven members of rookie boy group Lucente (pronounced loo-chent), which is a combination of Latin and English that translates to ‘shine as bright as the stars’, were selected under Noga Entertainment and debuted last September with their first mini album, ‘The Big Dipper’.
In their pre-debut days, the South Korean act performed in various countries, such as Japan and India before their official public introduction in the K-Pop scene.
Don’t miss it!
Momomland perform live at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on January 4. Tickets start at Dh200, doors open at 6pm.