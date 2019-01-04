There’s definitely something charming about Momoland. The South Korean group brought the K-Pop fever to the UAE in the new year, much to the excitement of their UAE-based fans.
The nine-piece act will kick off 2019 and their world tour by making their Middle East debut tonight, January 4, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
Ahead of their January 4 gig, Momoland sat for a press conference at Roxy Cinemas City Walk on the day of their arrival, clad in coordinated black and red outfits, greeting the media and fans in their own signature group introduction.
The all-girls group spoke about the meaning behind the act’s name, member JooE’s learning experience on the Korean military variety show ‘Real Men 300’, and the places they’d like to visit in Dubai during their brief stopover.
More importantly, the multi-talented girls also shared their first thoughts on the breakout of their 2018 viral hit track, ‘Bboom Bboom’ and the song’s music video that recently reached the 300 million view mark on YouTube. The group revealed they were happy and honoured to achieve the feat and were working hard to make even better performances and make good music.
The girls even attempted to learn a few Arabic words during their media interaction, attempting to say ‘I love you’ while showing off their love for their fans by gesturing the popular Korean finger heart sign, which involves crisscrossing the index finger and thumb.
Addressing the media were only eight of the group’s nine members. Jane, according to the organisers, wasn’t able to attend the press event, but that did not make the other members appear any less likeable. The girls, in particular Yeonwoo, were seen for time to time actively posing for the cameras and interacting with the audience.
During their brief press meet, the K-Pop idols shared the next concept they’d like to try for an upcoming comeback.
“We don’t really want to label ourselves under one certain concept. We really want to try a lot of different things and show we are capable of doing a lot of diverse concepts,” said English-speaking member Daisy.
“Maybe next time we want to go for something a little mature than what we’ve been doing, but fun at the same time because that’s what we’re always going for. We want the people to have fun while listening to our music, so I guess that’s the biggest part of our concept,” she added.
When it comes to their fans, Korean-American member Nancy, said that she “wants to be really close with our fans and we can connect to each other from all around the world, so thank you to our fans for being so warm-hearted and for supporting us. We love you guys.”
Ahead of their press conference, members Daisy and Jane also shared on Instagram images of themselves inside their Emirates flight, exciting fans, who go by as Merry-Go-Round or Merries for short, of their arrival.
“For our Merries, thank you for always giving us a lot of love and support and we wish you guys love us five years later, 10 years later and forever. Thank you so much for all the love,” Ahin concluded.
—————
Don’t miss it
Tickets to ‘Momoland Live in Dubai’, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, start at Dh200, and are available online. Doors open 6pm.