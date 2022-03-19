TAB 220318 SPOT GIGI VSAKLANI-11-1647692427018
Filipino singer Gigi De Lana and her band performing in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Filipino songstress Gigi De Lana and her band Gigi Vibes put on an electrifying show at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre on the evening of March 18.

The vocal powerhouse went through multiple outfit changes as she took to the stage in the UAE capital for the first time, as part of her Domination concert tour. Singer Sam Concepcion was also on call to support the main act.

De Lana, 26, earlier told Gulf News in an exclusive interview that she was thrilled to get on stage and perform for her fans.

“It’s so overwhelming to see the people again, and the happiness that I feel inside when I’m performing and when I’m looking at the audience ... It makes me feel love and I can see life,” she said. “It’s uncomparable to performing online ... because I can see your faces. I want to see your passion for music. I want to see your soul. Who are you? What do you love? It’s like when I’m singing live, when I look at people, it’s like I’m going through their minds. Like I’m telling them my story and them telling theirs.”

At her packed concert in Abu Dubai, De Lana sang cover tracks and more, in English and Tagalog.

Fans enjoyed her rendition of songs such as ‘Through the Fire’ by Chacka Khan, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Simon & Garfunkel, and ‘Moment Like This’ by Kelly Clarkson. De Lana’s band was also in top form as they rocked out on stage with her

De Lana is also set to take her tour to Bahrain on March 25.

