Trio will take to the Dubai stage on December 18 at the Coca-Cola Arena

American singer-songwriter Don Moen Image Credit: Supplied

Don Moen and Joe Praize, featuring Lenny Le Blanc, will be in Dubai to celebrate the festive season with their soulful melodies setting the stage come December.

American singer-songwriter Moen will get into the holiday rhythm with Nigerian gospel crooner Praize and US musician Le Blanc as they perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 18.

With a scheduled three-hour performance, their spirited acts will fill the night with inspirational and motivational songs.

“Music can truly change and heal the world,” said Moen ahead of his upcoming concert, while adding: “Come and meet the architect himself that helps people experience hope in a new and fresh way.”

Having written more than 100 songs over his lifetime and performed on six continents, Moen still remains shy about his rise to success. “I’m not sure how I ended up where I am today. I never could have predicted it. I attribute it to all the tiny decisions I made along the way that added up to where I am now,” he told Gulf News.

Praize, who is an ordained minister, simply spoke about the concert next month with excitement. “Dubai, I look forward to seeing you there with your family and friends to celebrate a joyful evening on 18th of December 2021 at The Coca Cola Arena.”

As a part of the Dubai Shopping Festival and organised by Orbit Event, tickets for the concert are priced from Dh95 up to Dh250 and are available at Coca-cola-arena.com, Platinumlist.net, 800tickets.com, orbit.events and dubaicalendar.com.

Meet and greet before and after the show will also be part of the different packages.