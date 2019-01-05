Jamie Spears has played an outsize role in his daughter’s music and merchandising career since 2008, after she suffered an infamous and prolonged public breakdown. Since then, her father and a lawyer, Andrew Wallet, have overseen Spears’ life and finances via a court-approved conservatorship, known sometimes as a guardianship, designed for people who cannot take care of themselves — typically the old, the infirm and the mentally disabled. (Though much of Spears’ arrangement is kept private in a Los Angeles probate court because of her fame, filings have cited an undisclosed mental illness and substance abuse as the reasons for the decade-long conservatorship.)