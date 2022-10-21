Bollywood singer Mika Singh,45, sparked outrage after a dance video of him dancing with a 12-year-old actress and model Riva Arora surfaced online.

The singer has been blasted for busting suggestive moves with an underage talent in his latest music video.

Arora is a child actor best known for her brief but powerful scene from 2019 hit ‘Uri’ where she broke down at her father’s funeral. She also played the young Gunjan in Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Gunjan Saxena’ a year later.

As soon as the inappropriate video surfaced, a large section of the social media users blasted Mika for the highly suggestive video.

Comments that expressed moral censure and how her parents were doing a shabby job of monitoring their nearly-teen influencer’s work were also raised.

This is not the first time that Arora has courted trouble.

A few days ago, a music video with the 38-year-old actor Karan Kundrra ignited similar comments and censure. Their 26-year age gap was highlight by those who called out Kundrra and that music video has now been pulled down from their official handles.

Another disturbing video of Arora with a older man chained to the bed has also surfaced, pointing towards a pattern in the young girl’s career.

These episodes have once again sparked debates on how young girls are hyper sexualised in the entertainment industry.

Arora’s parents have also been accused of injecting growth hormones into their daughter so that she looks older than her age.

Both Singh and Arora, who are decades older than Riva, have faced several controversies in their lives and career.

Singh is notorious for kissing Rakhi Sawant forcibly at a party along with several other charges of misdemeanours, while Karan Kundrra is often a scandal magnet and is a contestant on the voyeuristic show ‘Bigg Boss’.