David Bowie’s run-in with customs officers

1976

Controversial British singer David Bowie was questioned and detained by customs officers on a train at the Russian/Polish border after books and mementoes on Nazis were found in his luggage.

Bowie, who was once seen performing a Nazi salute at London’s Victoria Station, claimed that the material was being used as research for a movie project about Joseph Paul Goebbels, the German Nazi politician and Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945.

He was released without charge.

Interestingly during the 70s, the singer was reportedly obsessed with Hitler and the Third Reich, and even created a persona describing himself as ‘The Thin White Duke’, a controversial figure known for his pro-fascist statements.

Spandau Ballet’s Kemp brothers star in gangster film

1980

‘The Krays’, a biographical crime drama film based on the lives and crimes of the British gangster twins Ronald and Reginald Kray, opened in London.

The film starred the new wave band Spandau Ballet’s brothers Gary and Marti Kemp as Ronald and Kray.

The movie went on to win the Best Film Award at the Evening Standard British Film Awards that year.

Bond singer Sheena Easton

1969

Scottish singer, recording artist, and actress Sheena Easton may be best known for singing the title track of the 12th James Bond movie ‘For Your Eyes Only.’

Easton is the only artist who can actually be seen performing in a Bond film.

Blondie were the first choice to perform the theme song, but its lead vocalist Debbie Harry turned down the offer.

Easton was only 22 years when she sang ‘For Your Eyes Only’, making her the youngest person ever to perform a Bond song, a record that was only broken in 2020, when Billie Eilish,17, recorded the theme song for ‘No Time to Die’.

Easton, who won a Grammy for Best New Artist in 1981, was romantically linked to singer Prince, who wrote the hit ‘Sugar Walls’ for her, and to actor Don Johnston, after they appeared together in the hit TV show ‘Miami Vice’.

However, Easton denied both those relationships.