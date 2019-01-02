Dubai: More than three million people have visited Global Village in just two months since its opening on October 30 last year breaking all the previous records, according to the organisers.
Global Village, the world’s leading multicultural Festival Park and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has said the new attendance makes for an unprecedented performance, especially as Global Village has also achieved the 9/10 rating on its Guests Happiness Index amid strong guest appreciation of its various shows and offerings.
Guest number and sales statistics for the period October 30 to December 31 showed a massive increase in its popularity and validate the status of Global Village as the leading family destination in the UAE and the Middle East region.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said: “We offer something for everyone and help them experience, explore and enjoy in a convenient and exciting environment. Guests have appreciated our quality improvements as well as the several infrastructure enhancements that we continue to develop upon every season to help to make their visits a pleasure.”
“We expect to welcome a record number of guests this season that will also positively impact the tourism industry in the UAE,” he added.
Mohammad Hamaki concert
Global Village witnessed a record breaking attendance, that exceeded 130,000 guests, for its Friday concert by Egyptian superstar Mohammad Hamaki on the evening of December 28, 2018. The expanded facilities, the broader walkways and enhanced parking with well thought out exit and entry points, contributed to a smooth and convenient guest experience. After the concert was over, the fans could exit the park within minutes.
Arab star Rabeh Saqer’s concert will take place on Main Stage on January 4, 2019. Pakistani superstar Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will also be performing a concert the following Friday, January 11, in one of the most anticipated concerts of the season.
New Year’s Eve celebrations
With its enormous New Year’s Eve celebrations, Global Village proved that it is the perfect venue for family celebrations in the UAE as it provided a wide range of interactive activities and welcomed more than 110,000 guests on the night. Celebrations commenced at 8pm with the countdown and an intense firework show in sync with the advent of the New Year in China. At 9pm, it heralded the New Year in Thailand, at 10 it was in line with Bangladesh, at 10.30pm with India and at 11pm with Pakistan. At 12 midnight in the UAE, the largest celebrations of its kind began with the countdown that was viewed on the screen of the Wheel of the World, which is considered to be the largest fixed screen on a Ferris wheel in the world. After the countdown, one of the biggest fireworks displays left the guests speechless. At 1.00am, the night concluded with the fireworks display celebrating the New Year in Moscow, Russia.
A selection of exclusive shows
Global Village continues to provide a selection of exclusive shows, the rights of which are owned by the destination. Guest interest in the spectacular Superloop Stunt Show, produced by the Global Village entertainment team, continues with a full house thrice a day. Other shows appreciated by guests include the Malevo show from Argentina and Urban Crew from the Philippines, which both are talent shows.
Global Village continues to welcome guests and offer unique shopping experiences, cultural performances, entertainment events and surprises every day until April 6, 2018. It is open from 4pm to 12am from Saturday to Wednesday and from 4pm to 1pm on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays. On Mondays, it is dedicated to families and women only.