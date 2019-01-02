With its enormous New Year’s Eve celebrations, Global Village proved that it is the perfect venue for family celebrations in the UAE as it provided a wide range of interactive activities and welcomed more than 110,000 guests on the night. Celebrations commenced at 8pm with the countdown and an intense firework show in sync with the advent of the New Year in China. At 9pm, it heralded the New Year in Thailand, at 10 it was in line with Bangladesh, at 10.30pm with India and at 11pm with Pakistan. At 12 midnight in the UAE, the largest celebrations of its kind began with the countdown that was viewed on the screen of the Wheel of the World, which is considered to be the largest fixed screen on a Ferris wheel in the world. After the countdown, one of the biggest fireworks displays left the guests speechless. At 1.00am, the night concluded with the fireworks display celebrating the New Year in Moscow, Russia.