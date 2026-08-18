MEFCC 2026 adds Pom Klementieff, Arden Cho and Jacob Romero to lineup

Yes, she plays the endlessly earnest, empathetic alien in the Marvel universe. No, that does not mean Pom Klementieff is someone to mess with, she's also a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, for the record. Since first appearing as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 back in 2017, she's stuck around through Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with her return already locked in for Avengers: Doomsday later this year.