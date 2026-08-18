MEFCC 2026 adds Pom Klementieff, Arden Cho and Jacob Romero to lineup

Marvel, anime and K-pop stars power up MEFCC 2026 Abu Dhabi weekend
Abu Dhabi's fandom calendar just got a lot more crowded. Middle East Film & Comic Con has confirmed three more guests for its September 11–13 event with new additions: Pom Klementieff, Arden Cho and Jacob Romero. They're joining a lineup that already includes John Cena, Mackenyu and Joonas Suotamo, which means ADNEC is about to host a genuinely wild mix of superheroes, demon hunters, Wookiees and WWE royalty under one roof.
Yes, she plays the endlessly earnest, empathetic alien in the Marvel universe. No, that does not mean Pom Klementieff is someone to mess with, she's also a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, for the record. Since first appearing as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 back in 2017, she's stuck around through Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with her return already locked in for Avengers: Doomsday later this year.
Beyond the MCU, her resume swings wildly in the best way — Spike Lee's Oldboy, the Mission: Impossible franchise, Black Mirror, and a string of French indie films. Whether she's playing sweet or lethal, MEFCC fans are getting the full range.
If you've somehow missed KPop Demon Hunters, here's your sign: it's Netflix's most-watched animated film ever, it's racked up over 600 million views, spent a full year in the platform's Global Top 10, and picked up two Oscars in 2026. Arden Cho voices Rumi, and that alone would be enough to justify the hype — but her fanbase was already sprawling long before that, built on roles in Pretty Little Liars, Teen Wolf and Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Outside of acting, Cho is also a singer-songwriter with millions of views on her independent tracks, holds a black belt in taekwondo, has modelled for brands like Clinique and Nike.
Joining his One Piece co-star Mackenyu, Jacob Romero will be at ADNEC meeting fans as the actor behind Usopp, the sniper whose exaggerated, larger-than-life energy could have easily flopped in live-action — except Romero nailed it, turning cartoonish anime mannerisms into something that actually lands on screen.
His breakout TV role came via Oprah Winfrey Network's Greenleaf in 2019, and he's since popped up in Grey's Anatomy, All Rise, The Resident, plus a solid run of theatre work. As a Comic Con circuit regular, expect him to bring just as much personality in person as Usopp brings on screen.
What else is actually happening
Beyond the celebrity meet-and-greets, the weekend is shaping up to be a full-blown fandom buffet: rare finds in the Collector's Gallery, custom art in Artist Alley, competitive gaming in the Gaming Arena, a deep dive into Japanese pop culture in the Otaku District, and live performances at Festival Plaza — with plenty more packed into the three days.
MEFCC 2026 runs September 11–13 at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.