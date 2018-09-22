Korean-American pop singer Tiffany Young has shared with fans her official fandom name during her Asia Fan Meeting Tour 2018 in Bangkok.

She revealed that she decided on ‘Young Ones’, which is interpreted as forever in Korean, and added that her loyal fans are her ‘forevers’. The singer also explained that the new name was connected to Girls’ Generation’s fandom name Sone.

Young rose to prominence as a member of highly popular girl group Girls’ Generation. After nearly a decade in the Korean music industry, she departed from SM Entertainment last year to pursue a solo career and is currently with Transparent Agency. In June, she released solo English single Over My Skin.