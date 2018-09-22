K-Pop septet Got7 has enjoyed quite the career resurgence this year.

On top of completing their Eyes On You world tour, which saw the group perform in 17 cities across Asia, Europe, North America and South America and become the first K-Pop act to hold a sold-out show at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the boys lived up to their global image by gifting fans with a third full-length album Present: You.

The album is a compilation of self-composed solo tracks by each member, five other tracks along with lead single Lullaby in four languages — Korean, English, Spanish and Chinese — to communicate better with their international fans, known as iGOT7 or Ahgase.

“We started producing the new album while we were on the tour, which let us feel the love and care our fans across the world give to us,” said member Jinyoung during a press conference in Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

In less than a day after its release, JYP Entertainment confirmed that their act’s new album topped the iTunes album charts in 25 countries, which includes New Zealand, Hong Kong, Brazil and Mexico.

The album was also a fan favourite in the UAE. The album was seen on the second spot on the iTunes chat but climbed to the top the following day.

The five-year-old multinational group continued its winning streak with its main track. The urban deep house song with lyrics about “the sweet feeling of love” also topped Korea’s major real-time charts such as Mnet, Bugs, Naver and Soribada in addition to grabbing No 45 on Melon and No 3 on Genie.

The self-produced album Present: You showcases not only the seven member’s individual personas and musical philosophies but also their confidence and maturing artistry.