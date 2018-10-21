BlackPink’s rapper Jennie has confirmed that she will launch a solo career later this year.

On October 18, YG Entertainment said in a statement that Jennie is in the process of finalising her music release and will have a new image, separate from her cute and charismatic side as a BlackPink member.

Following Jennie’s solo debut, BlackPink member Rose is planning to release solo material along with the rest of the two members, Jisoo and Lisa.

“We are simultaneously working on new BlackPink songs as well as solo projects for all four members at the moment,” YG founder Yang Hyun Suk said in an Instagram post showing a behind-the-scene picture of Jennie shooting a music video. “Jennie’s solo will be the first one to be released, to be followed by Rose’s solo.”

“The biggest strength of BlackPink is that each member’s ability/talent as a solo artist is as strong as their teamwork/cohesiveness,” he added.

The popular female group recently collaborated with Dua Lipa on bilingual dance track, Kiss and Make Up, for the deluxe edition of the English singer-songwriter’s self-titled album. The song ranked No 1 on the UAE iTunes Top Songs chart upon its release on Friday.

On November 10 and 11, the four BlackPink members will hit the stage for their first Korean concert titled, In Your Area, at Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul.