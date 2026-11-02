Indian TV actor Anuj Thakur dies at 33 after suffering seizure

Rupesh told the publication that he first met Anuj in 2008, when they worked together on their debut show, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, and that they collaborated on several projects after that. He said that during their last meeting, Anuj had spoken about returning to acting and seemed just as eager as he had been when they first met. Rupesh described him as respectful, generous and cheerful, someone who treated everyone with dignity and was always willing to help, adding that he still could not understand why Anuj had been taken so soon.