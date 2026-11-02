Indian TV actor Anuj Thakur dies at 33 after suffering seizure

Industry colleagues expressed their grief at his death
Television actor Anuj Thakur, known for shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Mahisagar, has died at the age of 33. He died on October 27 after reportedly suffering a seizure, according to the Times of India. The news was made public by his close friend, casting director Rupesh Sonar, who shared an emotional tribute on Instagram and revealed he had seen the actor only 10 days earlier.
Over the course of his career, Anuj appeared in several TV serials, including Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka and Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga. In his Instagram post, Rupesh said he was struggling to come to terms with the loss, describing the actor as a younger brother rather than just a friend. He recalled watching Anuj work through the hardships of his early years in the industry and mentioned that the two had several projects lined up. Calling the news “unreal,” he wrote that Anuj would always be remembered.
Industry colleagues also expressed their grief. Actor Vaqaur Shaikh, who said he had known Anuj since the start of his career, remembered him as a kind and pleasant person. Yamini Malhotra, known for Bigg Boss 18, reacted with disbelief, recalling him as someone who always seemed happy.
In a conversation with the Times of India, Rupesh said he heard about Anuj’s death on Friday night from a mutual friend. When he visited the actor’s mother and brother the following day, the family told him Anuj had died after a seizure. According to Rupesh, Anuj was a disciplined early riser who got up at 4.30 am daily for his fitness routine and morning jog. On the day he died, his alarm rang as usual, but he did not wake. His mother went to check on him and discovered he had passed away in his sleep.
Rupesh told the publication that he first met Anuj in 2008, when they worked together on their debut show, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, and that they collaborated on several projects after that. He said that during their last meeting, Anuj had spoken about returning to acting and seemed just as eager as he had been when they first met. Rupesh described him as respectful, generous and cheerful, someone who treated everyone with dignity and was always willing to help, adding that he still could not understand why Anuj had been taken so soon.