Actress and founder of the non-profit Global Gift Gala, now in its sixth Dubai edition, Mario Bravo, said: "“My mum taught me always that you have to be compassionate with everyone around you and to put yourself in the shoes of other people. I remember my mum putting some more water in the lentil soup [because] all our neighbours didn’t have anything to eat, especially the older people, and my mum would serve food everyday. That showed me the compassion that you have to give back.”