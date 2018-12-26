Lately, we opt for Airbnb-style apartments, rather than hotels, whenever possible. We were in Venice five years ago, during the Biennale, and the available hotels weren’t what we were looking for. And so we found a site, Views on Venice; they had extraordinary apartments right in the area we wanted to be. We found we had extra room, we had a kitchen, we had privacy. When we were shooting in Paris for ‘Maisel’, we were offered a hotel but we found an apartment in the Marais district. And it was just heavenly. Guests came from the States and stayed with us; we had three bedrooms. Way more space and convenience than we could get in a hotel.