This combination photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Swift's mother Andrea Finlay at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas on April 19, 2015. Image Credit: AP

Taylor Swift has revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumour.

Swift, who has spoken about her mother’s battle with cancer over the years, told Variety in an interview published on Tuesday that while her mother was going through treatment, “they found a brain tumour.”

“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family,” Swift said.

Though Taylor Swift is the celebrity, Andrea Swift has become a recognisable figure among the pop star’s diehard fans, with some of them even posting about her online. Andrea is often seen smiling by her daughter’s side at award shows and in public.