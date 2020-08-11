Bikini Bottom’s most popular starfish is about to become the ‘star’ of his own show.
Deadline has confirmed in a report that Nickelodeon is finalising deals for ‘The Patrick Star Show’, a ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ animated spin-off centred on SpongeBob’s best friend Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke).
According to Deadline, the series will be an in-universe late-night talk show.
Voice actors have reportedly already started recording lines, and the show’s first season will include 13 episodes — built by the same creative team as ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’.
The show will reportedly introduce a whole new cast of characters but will also feature cameo appearances from characters of the original show.