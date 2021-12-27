This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Image Credit: Sony Pictures via AP

The jury is still out on whether ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is a Christmas movie, but it certainly dominated the Christmas box office — becoming the first film of the COVID-19 pandemic to cross $1 billion, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The Sony and Marvel blockbuster, which takes place around Christmastime, picked up a whopping $81.5 million in North America in its sophomore weekend for a cumulative of $467.3 million. The grand finale of director Jon Watts’ Spidey trilogy scored the second-biggest domestic opening ever last weekend and has since grossed a total of $1.05 billion worldwide, despite not yet opening in China.

In other words, ‘No Way Home’ — starring on- and off-screen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya — is officially the highest-grossing title of 2021 and is on track to surpass its predecessor, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ as Sony’s No 1 film of all time.

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon in Columbia Pictures' SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME. Image Credit: AP

Debuting in second place at the North American box office this weekend was Universal Pictures’ ‘Sing 2,’ which collected $23.8 million. Also new to theatres this week was Warner Bros’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ which landed in third place with $12 million.

In the US. both ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Sing 2’ were released exclusively in theatres, while ‘Matrix’ launched simultaneously on HBO Max. Like countless titles before them, all three movies were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Garth Jennings, ‘Sing 2’ finds its familiar band of musical animals on a mission to put on a new show with the help of a reclusive rock star. The animated sequel — featuring the voices of Bono, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and many others — received a middling 67 per cent rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes and a glowing A-plus grade from audiences polled by CinemaScore.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a scene from "The Matrix Resurrections." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) Image Credit: AP

The highly anticipated fourth instalment in the ‘Matrix’ franchise — helmed once again by Lana Wachowski (this time without sister and creative partner Lilly Wachowski) — sees Keanu Reeves reprise his superstar-making role as Neo and reenter the mind-bending world of the Matrix to face a new foe.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ — also starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jada Pinkett Smith — earned a lukewarm 66 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and an equally tepid B-minus on CinemaScore.

Rounding out the top five performances at the domestic box office this weekend are 20th Century Studios’ ‘The King’s Man,’ which opened to $6.4 million, and Lionsgate’s ‘American Underdog,’ which launched at $6.2 million.

Notably, United Artists Releasing’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ finally expanded to wide release Saturday, nabbing $2.3 million for a North American cumulative of $3.7 million. Upon its limited release last month, the buzzy Paul Thomas Anderson rom-com obliterated the pandemic record for average opening-weekend gross per theatre.