Both Son and Hyun, 40, courted fame globally when they released their romantic drama ‘Crash Landing On You’. Reports claim they were dating each other before tying the knot at an intimate ceremony on March 31. They have also starred together in films like ‘The Negotiation’ in 2018. Unlike ‘Crash Landing On You’ -- that saw them display incredible on-screen chemistry -- this 2018 film was an action thriller.

“Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy,” she wrote.