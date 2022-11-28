The South Korean stars of ‘Crash Landing On You’ and celebrity IT couple, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, are embarking on a new chapter in their lives as they welcomed their first baby, a boy, on November 27.
Earlier this year, the glamorous couple had announced their pregnancy on Instagram and in September they had also revealed their child’s gender to their eager fans.
According to a statement from Son’s agency MSteam Entertainment published on entertainment site Koreaboo, both the mother and baby are doing well.
“Son Ye Jin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy,” the agency said in the statement.
Both Son and Hyun, 40, courted fame globally when they released their romantic drama ‘Crash Landing On You’. Reports claim they were dating each other before tying the knot at an intimate ceremony on March 31. They have also starred together in films like ‘The Negotiation’ in 2018. Unlike ‘Crash Landing On You’ -- that saw them display incredible on-screen chemistry -- this 2018 film was an action thriller.
The actress shared the news of her pregnancy to her legion of adoring fans with a note that was both happy and cautious.
“Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy,” she wrote.