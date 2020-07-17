Cardi B and Offset Image Credit: AP

Some people spend years working before they can afford to treat themselves to a designer bag. But things are a little different when you're a celebrity — or the child of one.

Rappers Cardi B and Offset recently gifted their two-year-old daughter Kulture a pink Hermes Birkin bag that reportedly retails for $9,000 (Dh33,056).

Offset, who is part of rap group Migos, posted a sweet video on Instagram showing himself gifting his baby girl the purse. Many social media users questioned the couple’s decision to give the toddler such an expensive present, one that she might not be able to appreciate or wear until she’s much older.

In response, Cardi took to social media to give her opinion on the matter in typical, humorous Cardi fashion.

“When celebrities buy their kids jewellery and designer [things], people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy',” she said. “Yeah, kids only care about toys and candy, but the thing is that kids also go outside. You know what I’m saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.”

A $129,000 crocodile skin Hermes Birkin. (Shown for illustrative purpose.) Image Credit: AFP

The 'Bodak Yellow' star went on to say that if she was wearing the latest designer clothes and accessories, then her child would get the same type of wardrobe too.

“And if I’m fly and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid’s having the same same,” she said. “So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match mommy.”

What is a Birkin?