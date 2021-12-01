More often than not, fan theories on closely-guarded projects hit the jackpot.
Although the English posters of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ have been trying to keep Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ role in the film under wraps, the Korean poster of her character has confirmed that she is playing the role of Sati, according to a report in Hindustan Times.
In the Korean poster featuring Chopra Jonas, the text in red featured her character’s name — Sati. The caption also featured the hashtag Sati.
The poster confirms the popular theory that Chopra Jonas is indeed the grown-up version of Sati, the young character seen in the original trilogy.
In the original films, Sati was an exile that was created without a purpose by programmes Rama-Kandra and Kamala. The Oracle, who protected Sati after she was smuggled into the Matrix, believed that the child would someday have a large impact on the future of both humans and the Machines.
In one of the promotional videos shared in October, Chopra Jonas opened up about being part of the franchise.
She said that the films “altered people’s thoughts” and made them ask, “what is real, what is reality?”
“It’s this amazing, magical, mythological world that has been created using numbers and digits, but it’s actually about consciousness, it’s actually about thought,” she added.
Also starring Keanue Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise, releases in UAE cinemas on December 23.