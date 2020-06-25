Actor Penn Badgley joined Whitney Cummings, Amy Schumer and others in commenting publicly on allegations that actor and comedian Chris D’Elia made aggressive sexual overtures to multiple women over a period of years, including several who were underage at the time.
(D’Elia has denied the allegations, saying in a statement to TMZ, “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.” D’Elia has been dropped by both his agent and his manager, The Los Angeles Times confirmed on Tuesday.)
“The idea that a show like ours would indirectly, unwittingly be a haven for people who are abusive is disturbing. It’s very disturbing,” Badgley said of his ‘You’ co-star D’Elia, who plays a beloved comedian who drugs and assaults young women in Season 2 of the Netflix series.
In an interview for an upcoming episode of The Los Angeles Times’ TV podcast, ‘Can’t Stop Watching,’ Badgley situated the accusations against D’Elia, some of which were detailed by five women in a Los Angeles Times report published Saturday, in the context of the systemic problems of toxic masculinity and abuse of women — two subjects at the centre of ‘You,’ in which Badgley stars as a charming stalker.
“What is really important is to recognise ... the practices, the regulations, the laws that underwrite every one of these systems that act as a haven for the individuals that take advantage, namely white men,” Badgley said, noting that “the level of change we’re looking for” cannot be limited to bringing individuals to justice.