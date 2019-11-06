The film marks the 14th animated feature in the globally beloved Japanese franchise

‘One Piece: Stampede’ will screen across UAE and Saudi cinemas on November 14 — but first, the film will have its premiere at Dolby, Reel Cinemas in Dubai Mall on November 11.

Representatives from the production studio Toei Animation, including and the Toei Animation Europe president Ryuji Kochi, will be in attendance.

‘One Piece’ began as a Japanese manga series and gave way to a massively successful media franchise, turning into a popular anime series.

‘One: Piece Stampede’ is the 2019 animated fantasy action adventure film directed by Takashi Otsuka and marks the 14th film in the ‘One Piece’ film series. It commemorates the anime’s 20th anniversary.

It released in Japan in August and will have a MENA-wide release this month.