Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the hit show 'Friends,' has spoken out about the most fitting ways to remember Matthew Perry, who died last year.

Perry, who openly discussed his struggles with drug addiction in his 2022 memoir, died from a ketamine overdose. Kauffman shared that there are two significant ways to honor his memory: the first being donations to organisations dedicated to addiction treatment.

In an interview with The Times of London, Kauffman expressed her desire to see efforts directed toward fighting addiction. She believes that supporting treatment centers is a crucial way to pay tribute to Perry's life and legacy.

The second way to honor Perry, Kauffman suggested, is by watching his beloved hit 'Friends' and celebrating the joy he brought to audiences. She emphasised that people should remember Perry not for the circumstances of his death but for the humor and happiness he delivered through his role as the perenially-saracastic Chandler Bing.

Perry, known for his sharp wit and charm on 'Friends' died in October 2023 at the age of 54. He was found in a jacuzzi at his home in Pacific Palisades, with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office later confirming his death was due to "acute effects of ketamine" and subsequent drowning.

Recently, the US Attorney’s Office announced charges against five individuals in connection with Perry's death. These charges include two doctors, Perry’s personal assistant, and a figure referred to as the "Ketamine Queen," all allegedly involved in the distribution of the drugs that led to Perry's relapse.

Kauffman also reflected on her last interaction with Perry, recalling that they had a FaceTime conversation about two weeks before his death, during which he seemed to be doing well.

It is not clear whether Kauffman’s comments, which were part of a piece commemorating the 30th anniversary of 'Friends,' were made before or after the news of the indictments was released.

In November, Jennifer Aniston, one of Perry’s co-stars, shared her own tribute on Instagram.

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston Image Credit: Instagram/jenniferaniston