Perhaps there is also a hope that Depp has one more iconic performance in him — the same hope Francis Ford Coppola had when he cast Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now amid much discussion about his capability, and whether he deserved his reported $1 million pay. Like Brando, Depp rose to fame as a natural star with matinee idol appeal that he seemed determined to sabotage — and again like Brando, that tension is partly what makes him so watchable in his run of legendary early work, from Edward Scissorhands in 1990 to Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998, via What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Ed Wood and Donnie Brasco. (It took longer for Hollywood to feel at ease around him: his three Oscar nominations came between 2004 and 2008, for the first Pirates film, Finding Neverland and Sweeney Todd.)