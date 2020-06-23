Michael Keaton, who played the Dark Knight in Tim Burton’s Batman movies, is in early talks to return to the role once again, confirmed Deadline.
Reportedly, Keaton would play Batman in a “Nick Fury-like role” starting with Warner Bros’ much-awaited ‘The Flash’, starring Ezra Miller as the speedy superhero, and could continue to play Batman in other upcoming DC movies like ‘Batgirl’.
The Wrap reveals that the “plot will introduce general audiences to the idea of the multiverse, one of the core concepts underpinning DC Comics. For the non fanboy set, the multiverse refers to a shifting number of alternate universes that coexist within the larger reality depicted in DC comics.”
This makes perfect sense, especially given the recent ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ crossover TV event on The CW, which explored the concept of the multiverse and also featured Miller’s Flash in a cameo scene.
However, Keaton’s role as Batman will not impact Matt Reeves’ upcoming ‘Batman’, which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
‘The Flash’ is being directed by Andres Muschietti from a script by ‘Birds of Prey’ writer Christina Hodson.
Keaton’s last performance in a superhero film was that of the antagonist Vulture in the MCU movie ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’.
He starred as Batman in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ (1989) and ‘Batman Returns’ (1992).