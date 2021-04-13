Congratulations are due for ‘Harry Potter’ actress Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil in the hit blockbuster spectacle series. She announced her pregnancy with an adorable social media post and revealed that her ‘Baby Kazi’ is due in July this year.
“The secrets out everyone — I’m going to be a mummy!!! Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet. Baby Kazi due this July Inshallah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers,” said Azad. She was immediately flooded with congratulatory posts from her colleagues and her fans.
Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the ‘Harry Potter’ series, wrote, “Awww congratulations Afshan, you’re going to be amazing parents!!”.
Actress Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the same series, wrote: “So excited!!!!!! Baby kazi has the best parents.”
Along with another adorable post of her cradling her growing bump, Azad thanked her colleagues and fans for their good wishes and promised to upload pictures of their pregnancy shoot soon.
“Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes. We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved,” she wrote.