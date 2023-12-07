Actor Halle Berry has shared her excitement about her upcoming movie and sharing screen space with Angelina Jolie, according to People.

In an interview, she revealed to Variety at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that she and Jolie, 48, "had a rocky start" working on 'Maude v Maude'. However, she added, "I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together."

The 'X-Men' actor also hailed her fellow Oscar winner "formidable" and said she was "thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view."

In exchanging their individual experiences, the two discovered a lot in common, according to Berry. "We've been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let's say that."

According to People, 'Maude v Maude' is an action-thriller film that will reportedly feature Berry and Jolie battling "physically and intellectually" on the big screen. It's directed by Roseanne Liang with a script from Scott Mosier. Both are among its producing team, which also includes Berry and Jolie.

Following a heated bidding war in April, the project, which Deadline described as a 'Bond vs. Bourne' type of global action thriller," was acquired by distributor Warner Bros.

"Warner Bros. bought our screenplay and, for us, it is about going places that have never been shown on screen before," Berry told Variety. The outlet reported that the director-star was in Saudi Arabia in part to scout for locations to shoot the upcoming film. "We plan on going all around the world," she said.

Berry reacted to a post on 'Maude v Maude' including photographs of the two celebs on X (previously known as Twitter). Addressing her fans she wrote, "Glad you guys are just as excited about this project as I am."

Berry also spoke candidly about her 2020 film 'Bruised,' in which she starred, produced, and directed in her feature film debut. "Because I was a woman, and a Black woman, the treatment I received and the things I had to put up with were unconscionable," she told Variety, calling the process "hell." She added of the MMA drama, "If I were a white man or even a Black man, it would have been easier. It's amazing I even made it and a miracle Netflix bought it."