Gina Rodriguez’s new husband rivalled her epic tears at their woodsy wedding this past weekend.

The ‘Jane the Virgin’ actress, whose character always cries on the show, wed actor-model Joe LoCicero on Saturday. She announced the news on Monday with a highlight reel from their big day, and it turns out LoCicero isn’t afraid to shed some happy tears.

The cinematic video, shot by Harrison Films, features several memorable moments from the outdoor event, including the emotional ceremony and the couple celebrating with family and friends during the tented reception.

But the most conspicuous detail was LoCicero’s expressive reaction throughout, particularly when he saw her walking down the aisle, walked back with her and shared their first dance. (And you thought Jane cried too much?)

“‘With that one kiss we got 100 new family members,’” Rodriguez, 34, wrote, quoting her nine-year-old niece Mia. “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever.”

The ‘Someone Great’ actress also thanked her mother-in-law for the wedding, which was planned by Couture Concepts New York, her “soul brother” and ‘Jane’ costar Justin Baldoni, as well as her brother-in-law Michael LoCicero, for singing during the ceremony.

The footage also showed Rodriguez in two gowns: A slip-style ceremony dress with a long train designed by Spanish label Pronovias and a semi-sheer party dress designed by Dana Harel.

A rep for the actress declined to share further details.