The former model and cookbook author responded to negative comments on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen Image Credit: AP

Cookbook author and former swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen was met with resistance on Twitter after posting a video of herself being tested for COVID-19.

Now she reveals the reason behind being tested — she’s removing her breast implants.

In the original clip, Teigen can be seen sitting on a couch in her robe as she undergoes a deep nasal swab. She can be heard laughing and commenting about a tickling sensation.

Several users commented that they wished they had the “privilege” of getting tested, with many deleting their comments after Teigen’s rebuttal.

“For [expletive] and giggles? I’m getting surgery,” Teigen said in one response.

She later took to Instagram to reveal she would be removing her breast implants, necessitating a COVID-19 test.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” wrote Teigen of her implants. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!”

She added that she would still have breasts but “they’ll just be pure fat.” The post garnered more than 1.4 million likes.