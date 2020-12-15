‘Wonder Woman’ star Chris Pine is the first star to join Paramount and eOne’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ film project, Variety first reported.
The movie will be directed by ‘Game Night’ helmers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who also wrote the screenplay, based on a draft by Michael Gilion.
While we have no details about plot details or other cast members, the project has been in the works for some time now.
Warner Bros was originally tied to the film with Ansel Elgort in the lead role and filmmaker Rob Letterman set to direct. After a legal battle between Sweetpea Entertainment and Hasbro, the film was moved to Paramount.
Chris McKay was then brought on as director before he was replaced by Goldstein and Daley in 2019.
‘Dungeons and Dragons’ was first adapted into a movie in 2000. Directed by Canadian filmmaker Courtney Solomon, the film starred Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans and Jeremy Irons, and was a complete flop. Despite the box office failure, the movie saw two sequels — ‘Wrath of the Dragon God’ (made-for-TV) and ‘The Book of Vile Drakness’ (direct-to-DVD).
Pine will be seen next alongside Gal Gadot in the superhero adventure “Wonder Woman 1984,” reprising his role as Wonder Woman’s love interest, Steve Trevor. The sequel hits UAE cinemas on December 17.