Angelina Jolie hopes to bring together people who “understand” the plight of refugees as she guest edited the Today programme on December 28.
The actress followed in the footsteps of the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, who guest edited the BBC Radio 4 programme last year.
The 43-year-old mother-of-six said: “For me, the biggest challenge I have had in my work is trying to understand how all the pieces come together.
“With so much instability and the numbers rising on refugees, we’re at 68 million people displaced, how do we get to the core of what is happening and who are the different people that are offering solutions?”
Denis Mukwege, a Congolese gynaecologist and one of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize winners, was featured during Jolie’s edition, as was Jeremy Hunt, the Foreign Secretary, who spoke about preventing sexual violence.
Jolie added: “The goal was to bring people together from a cross-section who are a part of the solution and learn what they feel needs to be done, see if we can all agree on what needs to be done and see where all the different issues come together.”