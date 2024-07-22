Lionsgate has acquired the rights to John Carney's upcoming musical comedy 'Power Ballad,' featuring Hollywood stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas in leading roles.

The film, which recently wrapped production in Dublin, is set to captivate audiences with its blend of musical charm and comedic narrative, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by John Carney, renowned for his work on 'Sing Street' and 'Once,' 'Power Ballad' promises to deliver a refreshing take on the musical genre.

The plot centres around Rudd's character, a wedding singer, and Jonas, a struggling pop star, who join forces unexpectedly to create a song, leading to hilariously unpredictable outcomes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed his excitement over the acquisition, highlighting the film's appeal, "I've always been a huge fan of John's movies, and I've had my eye on this particular film for some time. It combines the best of John's immense creative talents with a marketable concept and an incredible cast. I couldn't be happier that he and the rest of the team have entrusted us with it."

Produced by Anthony Bregman's Likely Story and financed by 30WEST in collaboration with Screen Ireland, 'Power Ballad' also boasts executive producers Robert Walpole and Rebecca O'Flanagan from Treasure Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film marks a reunion for Carney with his production partners from his previous work, 'Flora and Son.'

John Carney, who co-wrote the script with Peter McDonald, expressed his joy at finding the right distributor for his passion project, "I am so delighted this film, which has been in my heart for so long, has found its home," in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.