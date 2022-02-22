Last week, ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner set rumours flying that she’s expecting her second child with singer Joe Jonas. She was spotted in a crop top and an unmistakable baby bump.

With new paparazzi pictures from Los Angeles coming out recently, the British star has only bolstered the rumours as she wore a green dress that highlighted her growing bump. She was out and about with Jonas, with whom she shares daughter Willa.

Both stars have kept their child’s face out of the public eye and don’t discuss her or post about her on social media. Prior to that, they were quiet about the pregnancy and Willa’s birth in July 2020, announcing it with a statement through their representative; so it’s not unusual that they’ve been silent about a new baby being on the way.

In May 2021, Turner took to Instagram to blast paparazzi for taking pictures of her daughter.

“I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I have been not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” Turner said in video at the time.

“She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed,” the actress added. “It’s [expletive] creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Image Credit: AFP

Turner, 26, gained fame for playing Sansa Stark on the hit fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones. Jonas, 32, is a singer songwriter who is part the band Jonas Brothers with his brothers Nick and Kevin. Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019.