This Halloween, the Etihad Arena is hosting the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, who will put their nifty skills to the test on October 31 in Abu Dhabi.
The event, which is being held in collaboration with the US Mission to the UAE, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Department of Culture and Tourism, will showcase the American exhibition basketball team featuring the ‘Spread Game’ tour, which combines athleticism, theatre and comedy.
The Globetrotters have performed on numerous occasions in the past in Abu Dhabi, with this year’s outing a part of Yas Island’s ‘Yas for 50’ celebrations to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
The Harlem Globetrotters are well known for combining basketball wizardry with lively crowd interaction, making it suitable for sports fans of all ages. As international favourites, the team have played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 124 countries and territories. Their performance, called ‘Spread Game’, mixes swift moves and plenty of slam-dunks.
The three-hour show will begin with a warm up act, with the team’s signature song of Brother Bones’ whistled version of ‘Sweet Georgia Brown’. Next, their mascot Globie will usher in the Spread Game tour with a mixture of sport and comedy.
Tickets to the event are currently on sale on the Etihad Arena website and priced at Dh50.