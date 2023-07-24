After the roaring success of Jungkook’s debut solo, another BTS member is getting ready for his solo debut this year.

On July 20, a Korean news outlet reported that an official from BTS's agency BigHit Music confirmed that V or Kim Tae-hyung was getting ready for his solo debut this year.

Multiple Korean entertainment news websites also reported that V’s solo album, which he is working on, will be released in the third quarter of this year.

However, Bighit has neither confirmed nor denied the dates. The agency announced: “The schedule will be released after confirmation. V is currently working relentlessly on his solo album."

Armys (BTS fans) are waiting for V's solo debut, the singer will be the last of the septet to release a solo.

In a recent short live video on Weverse, an online community app for K-pop fans, the singer interacted with fans and shared his workout routine.

Meanwhile, J-hope, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, is also gearing up for two big projects once he returns to his entertainment career.

During a recently published pre-recorded talk show with BTS member Suga, he announced the upcoming release of a documentary titled Hope on the Street. The film follows J-Hope as he travels around the world, dancing on the streets and connecting with other passionate dancers.

The BTS member added that an album would also be released alongside Hope on the Street. He hinted: “It’s just a special album with six songs on it.”

While no release date has been given for either the documentary or the album that accompanies it, it appears that both are expected to be released in 2024.

While fans eagerly await the release of the album and documentary, J-Hope has another treat in store for them this August. According to an article on forbes.com, to celebrate the first anniversary of his 2022 album Jack in the Box, he will be releasing an anniversary edition.