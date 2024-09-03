Dubai: South Korean singer Jungkook of BTS turned 27 this weekend. While the K-pop icon is currently serving his mandatory military tenure, he made sure he thanked his fans for their birthday wishes. Meanwhile his music topped international music charts, this week.

Jungkook, who usually hosts a livestream with fans on his birthday, which falls on September 1, could not do so this year. However, he took to Weverse, a K-pop fan community app, to pen a heartfelt note to his fans and shared updates about his military life.

"Thank you Army for the birthday wishes," Jungkook wrote, and added: "I'm doing well. I’ll make sure to complete the remaining military service successfully. I hope Armys are also doing well during this time!"

In response to his message, the comments section on Weverse gathered heartwarming reactions from fans, wishing him well and writing that they were waiting for his return to K-pop. Many fans also took to Tiktok to send him messages and share his photos.

Thanks to BTS fans, Jungkook’s B-side track ‘Yes or No’ from his debut solo album Golden took top spot on the US iTunes chart for the first time this week. His single Seven featuring Latto also managed to grab top position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Solo documentary release and dates

The singer’s solo documentary ‘Jungkook: I Am Still’ is set to premiere on September 18, 2024. The documentary movie will showcase the 150-day process of creating the album Golden, leading up to its ultimate release. Scheduled for release on September 18, 2024, the movie will be showcased in theaters across multiple locations.

In the UAE, you can watch the documentary at Reel Cinemas in Dubai Mall on September 18, 21, and 22. And, at Vox cinemas in multiple locations on September 18, 21, 22, 28, and 29.

The K-pop star is also currently appearing in a travel show titled ‘Are You Sure?’ alongside band member Jimin. In the series, the duo will travel to various places, such as New York in the US, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan.

Jungkook enlisted for his mandatory military training on December 12, 2023. After a five-week-long basic military training, the idol joined the Fifth Infantry Division with fellow bandmate Jimin.