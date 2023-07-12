On July 9, Jin, the eldest band member of the K-pop megastars BTS, announced on Weverse, a social platform the band uses to communicate with fans, that he received a military promotion, two months earlier than scheduled.
Armys (BTS Fans) were thrilled and took to social media to congratulate the singer. They were also happy that their idol had appeared on Weverse after a month-long absence.
In the Weverse post, Jin said that he had achieved the rank of ‘Corporal’ after receiving the ‘elite soldier’ title.
In South Korea, all men deemed physically eligible between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to serve in the military.
Jin is currently serving as an assistant instructor at a front-line infantry division boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, since last December. He was the first of BTS to begin national service, and his discharge date is set for June 12, 2024.
Originally, his promotion was to come this September, but his promotion came early because of the title he received for his outstanding performance.
According to the South Korean news website Korea Herald, ‘elite soldier’ is an honorary title given to soldiers who excel in seven types of training, including a three-kilometer race, shooting, first aid, vigilance, CBR training and individual combat. Jin is reported to have received the title for his outstanding physical performance and his social and amiable personality.
Soldiers who receive the title wear a special emblem on uniforms, get opportunities for early promotion and can take extra leaves, the report added.
Jin also teased J-hope, the second BTS member who joined the military in April this year, in a message in Korean. "If you don't get the elite soldier (title), you will be the disgrace of BTS," he wrote.
J-hope is currently serving as an assistant instructor at a boot camp of the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, Gangwon Province. His discharge date is set for October 17, 2024.