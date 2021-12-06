Pick a book or two for your little one from our children's reading list. Image Credit: Lina Kivaka/Pexels

“Can you tell me a bedtime story?” It’s 9:15pm, 15 minutes to bedtime, but my eight-year-old has a smile on his lips and that glimmer of excitement in his eyes that every parent would know of – the little one is nowhere near sleepy. The many children’s books we have, have been read and re-read, many times over. It’s time I get some new children’s books because the stories I have been making up are not quite the fiction my son wants to hear.

While I found bedtime books a great way to get my child interested in reading, children’s books have also come to my rescue many times. Ever taken a flight with a toddler, or waited at an airport, or outside a pediatrician’s office? Then you know what I am talking about. I found books to be one of the best ways to keep my child engaged.

If your preschooler loves books, this is the right time to encourage them to read. A 2014 study conducted by researchers at the University of Edinburgh and King's College London showed how early reading skill is linked to higher Intelligence Quotient (IQ) later among children.

So, if you are getting your toddler to read her first words, or running out of books for your little one’s bedtime stories like me, you are probably wondering which book to pick up next.

A mythical monster, a kingdom in peril, an adventure that tests two children's bravery to the limit. Explore the kingdom of Cornucopia, which was once the happiest in the world. A kingdom with plenty of gold and exquisite foods – from the delicate cream cheeses of Kurdsburg to the Hopes-of-Heaven pastries of Chouxville, each was so delicious that people wept with joy as they ate them. But even in this happy kingdom, lurks a monster, living far to the north in the Marshlands... the Ickabog. Some say it breathes fire, spits poison, and roars through the mist as it carries off wayward sheep and children alike. Is it all a myth? Two best friends, Bert and Daisy, embark on a great adventure to untangle the truth.

The fairy tale is an ideal read for children between the ages of seven and nine, is the first children's book written by J. K. Rowling that is not set in the Harry Potter universe. The story was published in installments by Rowling online, before its official publication in November 2020.

Want to tell your child that it’s okay to dream big and wish for the impossible? This narrative poem by award-winning children’s author Julia Johnson does exactly that. With beautiful illustrations, easy words, and rhyming lines, the book takes children through the story of a little goat, an adventurous kid, whose heart is set on flying with the birds. The book is ideal for four- to seven-year-old children.

From Pinocchio to Raggedy Ann, this book brings children’s toys to life. The best thing about Five-minute toy stories is that the stories are really five-minute reads, perfect for bedtime. The stories are categorised into four themes – Magical Moments, Children and their Toys, Adventures, and Troubles, and Child's Play. The colourful illustrations are perfect for children who are five to eight years of age.

This book follows the story of a daring young falcon, Shaheen, on his adventures to become the Champion Falcon. Despite the obstacles Shaheen faces – his small size, his wounded wing, and challenges from other falcons – he refuses to give up hope. The book is aimed at children between the ages of nine and 12.

The Now I Can Read series is perfect for preschoolers and children who have just started reading small and easy words. The series has animal stories, adventure stories, and princess stories. The books are beautifully illustrated, with large and clear type font, the book encourages early reading skills among children and increases their vocabulary.

