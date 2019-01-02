Given the sheer amount of literature already out there on what is, perhaps, the world’s most intractable conflict, setting out to write a book on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict might not seem a good idea. But in doing just that, Ian Black has actually added to our understanding of the subject. His book, Enemies and Neighbours: Arabs and Jews in Palestine and Israel, 1917-2017, gives the reader a broad overview of the last 100 years of the conflict — the consolidation of the Zionist movement; the infamous Balfour Declaration of 1917; the so-called Mandate Period; the establishment of the Zionist state and the resultant dispossession of the Palestinians; the Arab-Israeli wars; the daily humiliation inflicted by the occupation; and the apparent permanence of the status quo.