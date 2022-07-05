Netflix has released a twisted teaser for upcoming dark comedy ‘Darlings’, that has left audiences with more questions than answers.

The movie, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, will premiere on the streamer on August 5.

The official description says ‘Darlings’ is a “dark comedy drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.”

The teaser shows Bhatt playing the role of a middle class woman Badru Qureshi while Varma plays her boyfriend Gaurav Mathur. There seems to be a tinge of jealously as Gaurav is suspicious of Badru’s best friend Akash Sharma (Mathew). At the end of the teaser, it appears that Badru and her mother Rukhsar Qureshi (Shah) are being investigated for a murder — but we don’t know of whom.

Through the teaser, a voiceover by Bhatt’s character eerily tells the story of the frog and the scorpion, where the predatory arachnid stings the amphibian because it’s in its nature to do so. We’ll have to watch the movie to find out who is the frog and who’s the scorpion in this unique story.

The movie is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhatt under her Eternal Sunshine Productions and Gaurav Verma. It’s is also a big milestone for mum-to-be Bhatt, as it’s her first production venture.

‘Darlings’ is also the feature film debut for director Jasmeet K Reen.

Bhatt has been on high in her career and personal life in the recent past. She recently announced that she’s pregnant with her first child with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. This comes soon after her marriage in April, and the global success of her most recent movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The biopic grossed more than Rs2 billion (Dh96.9 million) worldwide and is the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2022 so far.