Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan meets an unexpected guest in the latest installation of his Visit Dubai campaign — Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Khan’s #BeMyGuest adventure series tracks the Indian megastar as he quests around areas of Dubai, tasked with various missions to complete.

In the sixth and latest episode, titled ‘The Revelation’, Khan is given a new clue: “Go back in time.”

He ventures into a neighbourhood in Old Dubai with three coins and tries to crack the meaning behind them, finally finding out what the Arabic letters spell out: Be my guest.

With his new discovery, Khan takes his treasure box of coins to the beach. There, he sets his eyes on a mystery blonde hiding behind the rim of a large straw hat and reading a book.

Khan sets down the box and the person looks up to reveal Paltrow, who looks surprised to see him. “What’s this?” the American actress asks, to which Khan replies, “Be my guest.” The actor ends the clip with his familiar move of flipping the hood of his leather jacket over his head and walking away.

Though there’s no confirmation that Paltrow will be a new face of the campaign, it seems like she may be poised to carry the series further.