Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan,58, will reportedly fly to the United States of America for an emergency eye surgery, according to reports.

Sources claim that the actor, who has a storied career spanning over three decades, is reportedly experiencing eye issues that require immediate medical attention. He underwent an eye surgery in Mumbai on Monday, July 29, but the medical procedure did not go as expected and is now being rushed to the US for corrective treatment.

Khan's team has not yet made an official statement regarding his medical condition or his upcoming travel plans.

Several reports claim the actor had undergone a treatment for cataract, a condition where you lens of the eye gets clouded.

Earlier this year in May, the 'Pathaan' star was admitted into a hospital in Ahmedabad following a heat stroke during the IPL games. But the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders was soon discarged and was back in action.

The actor, who is going through a good phase in his career with hits like 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' was last seen in the 2023 film 'Dunki'. Khan is currently working on the project entitled 'King' with daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this film is a thriller.

In addition to his acting career, Khan is also a successful producer and the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team in the Indian Premier League. His multifaceted involvement in entertainment and business has made him one of the most influential figures in India.