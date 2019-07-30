The boom in Indian web content can probably be dated back to 2014, when The Viral Fever or TVF burst on to the scene with its YouTube content that included gems such as ‘Pitchers’ and ‘Permanent Roommates’.
Within a year, YFilms (a Yash Raj Films subsidiary) would give stiff competition with streaming content that included cameos by A-list Bollywood stars. Think ‘Bang Baaja Baaraat’ and ‘Man’s World’.
As the web boom swept across India, so did the increase in content with AltBalaji, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 pushing boundaries with thrilling celebrity-led shows on streaming platforms.
In the past few years, shows such as the Nimrat Kaur-led ‘The Test Case’, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique starrer ‘Sacred Games’, and ‘Breathe’, featuring R Madhavan and Amit Sadh, have all made waves on streaming platforms.
On this ‘I Know What You Binged Last Summer’ podcast, we bring our top pick of web shows and present our hotlist of content that will soon be streaming on a platform near you, including the Abhishek Bachchan-led ‘Breathe’ Season 2 and Kalki Koechlin joining the cast of ‘Sacred Games 2’ out on August 15.