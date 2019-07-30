Bollywood stars such as Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are working on web shows

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique in 'Sacred Games' Season 2 Image Credit: Netflix

The boom in Indian web content can probably be dated back to 2014, when The Viral Fever or TVF burst on to the scene with its YouTube content that included gems such as ‘Pitchers’ and ‘Permanent Roommates’.

Within a year, YFilms (a Yash Raj Films subsidiary) would give stiff competition with streaming content that included cameos by A-list Bollywood stars. Think ‘Bang Baaja Baaraat’ and ‘Man’s World’.

Made In Heaven Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

As the web boom swept across India, so did the increase in content with AltBalaji, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 pushing boundaries with thrilling celebrity-led shows on streaming platforms.

R Madhavan in 'Breathe' Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

In the past few years, shows such as the Nimrat Kaur-led ‘The Test Case’, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddique starrer ‘Sacred Games’, and ‘Breathe’, featuring R Madhavan and Amit Sadh, have all made waves on streaming platforms.

Kalki Koechlin in 'Sacred Games 2' Image Credit: Netflix