Khan was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend at his cousin's wedding festivities in a small ceremony at a hotel in Mumbai.

The Bollywood actor has been dating actress Lekha Washington, according to media reports. The couple were most recently photographed together at Ira Khan's wedding bash, Aamir Khan's daughter - and the photos have gone viral.

Zayn Marie Khan, Ira Khan's cousin, shared photos of the rumoured couple. Captioning the photos, Zayn wrote, "SOB - Sister of the Bride, and 'I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days' @khan.ira. I still can't believe it; only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favorite people on this planet. Aaahhh, I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much @nupur_popeye blessings."

Khan made his debut with 'Jaane Tu ...Ya jaane na' opposite Genelia D'Souza in 2008. But he did not achieve much success after his first film. On the other hand, the star's marriage with Avantika Malik hit the headlines as their separation rumours were rife in the last few years.

Malik and Khan married in 2011 and they are parents to a daughter named Imara. Rumours of their separation started around 2019, although neither of them commented on it. Later they reportedly decided to go separate ways.

Ira and Nupur got married on Wednesday in the presence of their family. Reportedly, Ira and Nupur met during Covid, when he was training with her father, Aamir